One last push for Chippa to avoid relegation playoff spot

Chilli Boys to face SuperSport United in do-or-die showdown in Bay

Chippa United have left it to the final match of the season to save their DStv Premiership status.



The Gqeberha-based side will be up against SuperSport United in the league finale of the 2020/2021 season on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5pm)...