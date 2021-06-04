‘Fake news! The club is not for sale’: Kaizer Chiefs dismisses R512m ‘deal’ with Saudi Arabia 'oil giant'
Kaizer Chiefs has dismissed rumours making the rounds on social media about the club being sold to new owners for R512m.
The Soweto giants issued a statement on Thursday night after a fake poster circulated on social media platforms claiming the club is being sold to an unidentified “oil giant” from Saudi Arabia.
It cited financial difficulties and claimed big sponsors were pulling out of the club, triggering the exit of former coach Gavin Hunt.
On Thursday evening, the club said this was not true.
Fake News! The Club is NOT for sale!— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 3, 2021
Please be aware of fake news going around social media and other platforms.
Please follow us on our official Club properties for authentic news. You can e-mail us and call us to confirm as well. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/JGURXHhkYP
The club said it was inundated with calls from fans who bought into the fake report.
Kaizer Chiefs announced the sacking of Hunt last week and said assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.
Another major change for the club was hiring sacked Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki as head of technical and the youth development academy. He is on a three-year contract with the option to renew for two more years.
An optimistic Ntseki told TimesLIVE he is happy about the opportunity and is confident he will do well for the team.
“I am very happy to be part of the Motaungs because I am on top of the mountain.
“I think being on top of the mountain means I can see the whole world and the opportunity that has been given to me by the Motaungs. To all the Motaungs, wherever they are‚ I am here to represent the Motaungs as part of the Motaung wa Ramokhele. Let us take the team forward and to the next level,” he said.