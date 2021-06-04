‘Fake news! The club is not for sale’: Kaizer Chiefs dismisses R512m ‘deal’ with Saudi Arabia 'oil giant'

Kaizer Chiefs has dismissed rumours making the rounds on social media about the club being sold to new owners for R512m.

The Soweto giants issued a statement on Thursday night after a fake poster circulated on social media platforms claiming the club is being sold to an unidentified “oil giant” from Saudi Arabia.

It cited financial difficulties and claimed big sponsors were pulling out of the club, triggering the exit of former coach Gavin Hunt.

On Thursday evening, the club said this was not true.