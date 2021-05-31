Soccer

'Zinnbauer must go' - Orlando Pirates lose again and fans are not happy

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 31 May 2021
Orlando Pirates lost against TS Galaxy on Sunday.
Calls for Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer to be given the boot have intensified on social media after the Soweto giants lost to TS Galaxy on Sunday.

The team suffered a 1-0 defeat in their PSL match in Nelspruit, a setback against their ambitious goal to finish second and compete in the Caf Champions League next year.  

Angry fans said they were disappointed but not surprised as the team has lost several key matches before, and called for the immediate sacking of Zinnbauer.

The coach is well aware of calls for his head. He recently responded to them by saying fans were justified in expressing their anger when the team didn't do well but he had received positive feedback from some fans.

Bucs can still book themselves a place in the Caf Champions League, but they rely on AmaZulu losing one of their two remaining matches, against Swallows FC and Maritzburg United. 

They are also at the mercy of Golden Arrows, who still have to play against Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC.

Bucs are in fourth place on the PSL log. Mamelodi Sundowns, who have already secured the title, are in the lead with 61 points, followed by AmaZulu and Golden Arrows in second and third place, with 50 and 46 points respectively.

Here are some social media reactions to Pirates' loss: 

