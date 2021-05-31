'Zinnbauer must go' - Orlando Pirates lose again and fans are not happy

Calls for Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer to be given the boot have intensified on social media after the Soweto giants lost to TS Galaxy on Sunday.

The team suffered a 1-0 defeat in their PSL match in Nelspruit, a setback against their ambitious goal to finish second and compete in the Caf Champions League next year.

Angry fans said they were disappointed but not surprised as the team has lost several key matches before, and called for the immediate sacking of Zinnbauer.

The coach is well aware of calls for his head. He recently responded to them by saying fans were justified in expressing their anger when the team didn't do well but he had received positive feedback from some fans.