Orlando Pirates edge AmaZulu to bounce back into Champions League contention

Orlando Pirates brought themselves back into the equation for second place in the DStv Premiership, gritting out a 1-0 win at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night that inflicted a second defeat in succession on AmaZulu.

Gabadinho Mhango’s excellent 76th-minute free-kick separated the teams.

AmaZulu (50 points from 28 games) remain in second spot and pole position for the runners-up spot left to fight for in a league race where Mamelodi Sundowns wrapped up a fourth successive title with Wednesday’s 3-1 win against SuperSport United.

Bucs (46 points from 27 matches) brought themselves to within four points of Benni McCarthy’s Durban team, who have shown signs of a speed wobble suffering a second defeat to follow a 1-0 loss at home to Baroka FC. Before that AmaZulu had gone 16 league games unbeaten.

And Pirates have three matches left, to Usuthu’s two. Bucs also drew level on points with third-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows, who also have a game in hand. Only goal difference is keeping the Soweto giants in fourth place.

The second-placed finishers qualify for the Caf Champions League, and third-placed for the Confederation Cup.