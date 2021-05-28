Benni McCarthy has streets in meltdown over Pirates outburst

Buccaneers fans are not happy with AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy's rant after his team's 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates on Thursday night.

AmaZulu faced Pirates at the Orlando Stadium and are in second place on the PSL log with 50 points, only four points ahead of their nearest rival, Golden Arrows.

Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango secured victory for Bucs 76 minutes into the match, but McCarthy, who is hoping to qualify AmaZulu for the Caf Champions League, blamed the referee for the outcome of the match.

He implied that ref Siyabulela Qunta was easy on Pirates because coach Josef Zinnbauer's job “is hanging by a thread”. Fans recently called for Zinnbauer's head after the team's loss to Raja Casablanca in Morocco.

“Losing is part of football. I'm not bitter, I can take losing. But when you lose in that manner, not against your opponent but the man in the middle, what is this? A joke?