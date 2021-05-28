Benni McCarthy has streets in meltdown over Pirates outburst
Buccaneers fans are not happy with AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy's rant after his team's 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates on Thursday night.
AmaZulu faced Pirates at the Orlando Stadium and are in second place on the PSL log with 50 points, only four points ahead of their nearest rival, Golden Arrows.
Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango secured victory for Bucs 76 minutes into the match, but McCarthy, who is hoping to qualify AmaZulu for the Caf Champions League, blamed the referee for the outcome of the match.
He implied that ref Siyabulela Qunta was easy on Pirates because coach Josef Zinnbauer's job “is hanging by a thread”. Fans recently called for Zinnbauer's head after the team's loss to Raja Casablanca in Morocco.
“Losing is part of football. I'm not bitter, I can take losing. But when you lose in that manner, not against your opponent but the man in the middle, what is this? A joke?
🎙️ An unhappy Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy shared his view on tonight's defeat against Orlando Pirates.#DStvPrem | #Babizebonke pic.twitter.com/kmu6A3qxTB— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) May 27, 2021
“We expect the PSL to raise their standards; but then teams are upping their games but the officiating is diabolical. They can't say the coach is always complaining because today was just a joke.
“Now, what do I say to my players, because they did not lose the game to the opponents ... the man in the middle spoiled the game for everyone,” McCarthy said.
Asked whether his team could have done more to win the game he said: “Look, I don't think we were as good as we could be, as we usually are, but I also don't think they were as good, but it was made easier by the man in the middle,” he told SuperSport.
AmaZulu have two more games to go in the league, against Swallows FC and Maritzburg United.
McCarthy's rant did not sit well with some fans, who accused him of being a “sore loser”.
They also shared their relief that he had not been given the Bafana Bafana job he was reported to have been in the running for, claiming he may have “embarrassed the nation”.
Benni doesn't accept that clean loss of his.. 🚮😒😂.. Referee was really on point and the officials too. His just mad. 🌪😂🚮 https://t.co/iIjw5XeBJ2— Zagga💵 (@ZaggaZaggaZagga) May 28, 2021
WAS BENNI MCCARTHY WATCHING THE SAME GAME WE WERE WATCHING??? 😳😳🤣😂🤣😂🤣— East God (@VuyoTheGreat) May 27, 2021
Benni McCarthy lost. Period! He should take an L and move on. He can't apportion the blame to the referee. Referees are not immune from mistakes.— Oupa Khalanga Baloyi (@OupaBaloyi7) May 27, 2021
What game was Benni McCarthy watching?? Where did he see the referee favouring Pirates or AmaZulu outplaying us? Hha ah man, bitter loser— Et tu, Mbopha kaSithayi? (@Khuze_Elikhulu) May 27, 2021
Sundowns should hire Benni McCarthy and make him the assistant to senior caoch of the head coaches😂— Capisce (@Sir_M_Charles) May 27, 2021