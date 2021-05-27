Mngqithi's loss for words as Komphela wins maiden championship medal

Manqoba Mngqithi was at a loss for words to express his emotions after Mamelodi Sundowns colleague Steve Komphela finally won his first major trophy as a coach on Wednesday night.

The 54-year-old Komphela has been coaching professionally in SA for almost two decades but had never collected a winner's medal as a mentor until the Brazilians wrapped up the league title with three matches to spare on Wednesday.

Komphela is part of the Sundowns coaching triumvirate - the other members are Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena - that was appointed by club owner Patrice Motsepe after irrepressible former coach Pitso Mosimane's departure to Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly in September last year.

“I cannot explain how excited I am.

“One of the reasons we felt that he should come and join us [at Sundowns] was because we believed he had the quality and the ability‚” said Mngqithi.