Chiefs, Pirates ready to put past season behind them in preseason matches

As the DStv Premiership reaches its finale, Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are looking forward to putting their underwhelming season behind them to focus on the new campaign’s preseason

When the 2019-2020 season concluded in a bio-bubble, teams had a short preseason and got straight back into the 2020-2021 campaign.

The lack of a full preseason may have had a detrimental effect on the outcomes and performances of the two Soweto rivals this season.

Orlando Pirates signed more than eight players, benefiting from the demise of Bidvest Wits, and with all the arrivals Pirates had, they may have needed more time to integrate the new players into the team.

The preseason that never was would have helped the new players acclimatise to the new environment, though they started the season brilliantly, having an instant impact.

However, as the season winged on, they faded away.

Pirates skipper Happy Jele, who has been at the club for the longest period, must have been surprised how the pandemic affected the preseason.

However, he is relishing the clean slate that comes with the 2021-2022 preseason.

“It’s going to be good for us to prepare for the new season. Preseason shows that the new season is coming, and we have to be ready.

“There are going to be new guys; the fans want to see them. We have to represent the fans,” Jele said.

Tasked with bringing a winning mentality to Kaizer Chiefs, Gavin Hunt did not have time to mourn the death of Wits as he found a rebound with Kaizer Chiefs.

When he arrived at Naturena in the Kaizer Chiefs village, Hunt marvelled at the world-class training, since it was his first time there.

He also noted that the atmosphere was sombre after the loss of the previous season’s title. The short preseason made it difficult for Hunt and Chiefs.

The club also had a transfer ban and could not bring in players to boost the dressing room.

Hunt could not employ his own players and implement his preferred playing style. The lack of a preseason turned this season into one of the most difficult ones in Hunt’s career.

Now the former SuperSport United coach is set to have a preseason of normality, and will get to see how his team fares in the season when they meet Orlando Pirates in the returning Black Label Cup, which serves as a curtain-raiser for the season.

Hunt is looking forward to the game on July 31 at the Orlando Stadium, with the match set for an 8pm kickoff but with no spectators.

“I have obviously been watching from afar all these years. It’s great, I’m looking forward to the game and seeing how it unfolds,” Hunt said.

“The date of the fixture is very important because it is close to the start of the season. You will be able to see that the players are at a much better level.

“It’s a big preseason friendly, and it is important the game is played with the right spirit.

“I think the fans will be the biggest loss for everybody. The only thing I have not experienced is the fans,” Hunt said.