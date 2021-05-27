Former Kaizer Chiefs star Pollen Ndlanya believes the club’s situation — mathematically it's not clear of the relegation playoffs with two games to go in the DStv Premiership — comes down to collective responsibility at the club.

The playoffs are only a mathematical possibility for 11th-placed Chiefs (30 points from 28 games). It will take 15th-placed Chippa United (25 from 28) winning twice and Amakhosi losing twice — which given the Soweto giants’ form is not impossible — plus a few other sides from 12th to 14th also winning or drawing for it to happen.

Chiefs‚ though‚ are firmly on course‚ after their 2-1 defeat to last-placed Black Leopards in Thohoyandou on Wednesday‚ of matching or ending lower than their worst two finishes of ninth.

“A team like Kaizer Chiefs‚ a big team‚ 11th at this stage is not healthy for their reputation‚” Ndlanya said. “It’s not good. But it does happen all over the world in fact.