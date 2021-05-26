Themba Zwane set for three-peat at PSL Awards

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane could be set for a repeat of his clean-up of three major prizes at the PSL Awards‚ having been named as a nominee for the same prizes again in 2020-21.

With Downs set to wrap up a record fourth DStv Premiership title in succession, Zwane (31) was again nominated in the Midfielder of the Season‚ prestigious Player’s Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season categories he swept last year.

In the headline Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season category, Thabiso Kutumela of 12th-placed Maritzburg United‚ the Premiership’s current second-top scorer with 12 goals‚ and Zwane’s Downs teammate Peter Shalulile (11 league goals) were also nominated.

The award covers performances in all competitions and for national teams.