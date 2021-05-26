AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is hoping his well-rested charges are ready to fight for all the points they need to finish second in the league standings and earn a Caf Champions League spot for the first time in the Durban club's history.

Second-placed Usuthu face Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday in a match that will have a huge impact on who finishes behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who now need just three points in their last three games to win the championship for a record fourth successive time.

“I hope the boys will be fresh and hungry. The next three games will be three cup finals for us‚” McCarthy said.

“[It is the first time] the club is in this situation‚ [but] it’s better to be in this situation (second spot) than to chase.

“We have it in our own hands [securing the runners-up spot] and it will depend on how serious we are.”

AmaZulu had a remarkable 16-game unbeaten run before suffering a surprise 1-0 league defeat against Baroka in Durban in their last match.

They could finish on 59 points if they win their remaining three matches, against Pirates on Thursday‚ Swallows on June 2 at home and away to KwaZulu-Natal rivals Maritzburg United on June 5.

Usuthu have a bit of an advantage over the other sides with a mathematical chance of finishing second - Pirates‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows and Swallows - as they already have 50 points in the bag.

McCarthy said winning Thursday's match against fourth-placed Pirates‚ who can only collect 55 points if they win all their remaining four matches‚ will be key to ensuring that they wrap up what has been a remarkable season in style.

AmaZulu have never finished above seventh place in the Premier Soccer League era but have already exceeded all expectations under the club's new management led by chairman Sandile Zungu‚ the arrival of McCarthy as coach and the signing of several key players.

While McCarthy has not completely given up hope of snatching the title from under the noses of Sundowns‚ he conceded that the destiny of the championship is in the long-time leaders' hands and the best Usuthu can realistically fight for is second.

“Maybe now it’s a little bit late to challenge Sundowns (for the title)‚ but we have to do it for ourselves. We have to do it for our families and for the faithful AmaZulu fans.

“It wasn’t by chance that we played the football that we played and won the [14] matches we won.

“We’ve worked extremely hard and come Thursday‚ hopefully the boys have the same desire and hunger to want to win.

“We have prepared ourselves nicely and we’re ready for Thursday.”

Pirates will still be reeling after they were embarrassed by Morocco side Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday. The Moroccans dumped Bucs out of the continental tournament after handing the hapless Soweto side a 4-0 hiding‚ ensuring a 5-1 triumph on aggregate.