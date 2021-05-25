SA under-23 coach David Notoane has named a provisional squad of 25 experienced players for the Tokyo Olympic Games preparation matches and included 11 members of the overseas contingent on his list on Tuesday.

Notoane’s charges are heading to the United Arab Emirates where they will face Brazil‚ Korea and Argentina in the friendly games from June 5-11.

The SA coach has recalled FC Pacos de Ferreira striker Luther Singh to the squad and also sent an invitation to Aarhus GF player Gift Links.

“We are looking to bring in and integrate our foreign-based players to see what they can bring to the group in terms of increasing the level of our quality‚ and also addressing some key challenging positions‚” he said.

“Ja‚ we hope that we will get all the players that we require to integrate into this preparation camp going to Dubai to play three games against Brazil‚ Korea and Argentina. This should give us a very good measure as an objective of the level of our players in terms of readiness to [then] do well at Olympic Games later on in July.