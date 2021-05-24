Suarez to stay at champions Atletico Madrid next season

Luis Suarez said he will remain at Atletico Madrid next season after the Uruguay forward helped them to their first league title in seven years.

Atletico piped city rivals Real Madrid to the title on Saturday after Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid.

The 34-year-old, who joined Diego Simeone's side on a two-year contract in September after leaving Barcelona, ended the season as Atletico's top scorer with 21 goals.

ESPN has reported his deal included a clause that would have allowed him to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

"Yes, I'm sure (I'll stay)," Suarez told Spanish network Movistar Plus on Sunday during Atletico's title presentation at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

"Atletico welcomed me from the minute I arrived ... how they treated me.

"I asked the club if there was room for me on the museum wall to make history at Atletico."

Simeone said he never stopped believing they would win the La Liga title.

"Everything clicked after the game with Betis. We had players out with coronavirus and injuries and it was very tough, but after that day I could sense we were close," he said.

"With four games to go I knew it wasn't going to slip away from us, even though others were still struggling to believe."

No fans were allowed at the trophy presentation due to coronavirus restrictions although the club encouraged supporters to toast the title by waving Atletico flags from their cars and beeping their horns along the streets of the Spanish capital.

Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales handed the trophy to Atletico captain Koke, while city mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida and regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso praised Simeone and his side for their achievement.

"Diego, winning trophies isn't so hard, the most difficult thing is changing history and that's what you've done," said Martinez-Almeida of the Argentine coach, who took over Atletico in December 2011 when they were near La Liga's relegation zone and has led the team to win eight trophies.

- Reuters