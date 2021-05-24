Aguero close to joining Barcelona next season: City's Guardiola

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is close to agreeing a deal to join Barcelona after his contract expires at the Premier League champions, manager Pep Guardiola said.

The 32-year-old scored twice in his final league match for City on Sunday as he helped them celebrate their title success in style with a 5-0 thrashing of Everton.

City's record goalscorer is set to leave as a free agent after the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29 in Porto.

Guardiola was confident Aguero would enjoy playing at Barcelona, who won three La Liga and two Champions League titles under the Spanish manager.

"Maybe I reveal a secret. Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart - for Barcelona," Guardiola told the BBC after Sunday's game.

"He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, (Lionel) Messi."

Barcelona finished third in La Liga seven points behind champions Atletico Madrid and five behind Real Madrid. They were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Paris St Germain.

"I'm pretty sure he is going to enjoy," Guardiola added. "And maybe Barcelona are stronger and stronger with him on the pitch."

Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style.

Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish.

His first goal came after a twisting run in the 71st, before a bullet header completed the rout and a perfect afternoon for City and their all-time top scorer as the champions finished on 86 points, 12 clear of second-placed rivals Manchester United.

"When I came here the first title (in 2012) was the most important, for the club and for me," Aguero told Sky Sports.

"Then City started to win more titles so I'm so happy because it's not easy to be 10 years at one club, for me it's an honour," he added having won five Premier League crowns.

With fans back in the stadium to see their side lift the trophy, they were disappointed Aguero did not start, with the striker given his own guard of honour regardless.

City played like worthy champions, as Everton struggled to cope with their intensity, and scored twice in the first half, but missed a host of chances to make it 3-0 before the break.

But England midfielder Foden, one of City’s standout players this season, made no mistake with a fine finish just after the break, before Aguero signed off in a way only he could.

His double took him to 260 goals for City in all competitions and 184 Premier Leagues strikes – the most of any player for a single club in the competition.

City coach Pep Guardiola was reduced to tears when asked about Aguero post match.

"He is a special person for all of us," Guardiola said. "He is so nice. He helped me a lot. We cannot replace him. We cannot."

