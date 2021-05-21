Heric wants limit on how many coaches clubs can get rid of

Fired Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric says it was time for a fully functional body to be formed to regulate the number of mentors that clubs could sack in a season.

The 54-year-old Serbian was surprisingly shown the door by the Gqeberha side on Tuesday after losing his first league match against Bloem Celtic in six, since joining Chippa.

“We lost the game on Tuesday.

“That is probably the major reason the chairman changed his mind and decided to release me from my duties,” Heric told Marawa World of Sport.

“To be honest, I don’t have the kind of record in this short space of time that should have seen me being released.

“I can’t take the blame for [Chippa losing] the Nedbank Cup final — that must go to previous coaches.”

The next coach will be the fifth appointment and sixth coach Chippa have used this season.

“In the league I had two wins, two draws, one defeat and I actually lost the job after that.”

During his short stint at the club, the former Bay United coach saw Chippa achieve two consecutive league victories against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch after the side went 11 matches without a win.

He helped the team pocket eight points from a possible 15.

Despite being sacked, Heric said he had no hard feelings towards former boss Siviwe Mpengesi.

“I am not blaming Chippa Mpengesi for these kind of things [firing and hiring of coaches] because all of those kinds of things, are allowed by the system.

“I am trying to explain that those kinds of things do not help our football from a global perspective.

“One example I can use is Brazil, where the association allows the clubs to choose only two coaches a season.

“My opinion for some time now is to put some rules and regulations in place.

“I do believe that we have to start from there because it doesn’t help our soccer at all and that is what matters most,” the coach said.

In April, Chippa named Heric as the club’s technical adviser after the team’s controversial saga around the appointment of Luc Eymael.

That job morphed into the head coach position, one which Heric held for only six matches.

“My belief was that we were not even going to go to play-offs.

“I believed in the players and I had a relationship with my technical team, which is a strong point.

“I couldn’t win all the games because I am not fighting [for Chippa] to win the league — I am fighting to escape relegation.

“It’s a sensitive time and probably the chairman did not believe that in the last two games we would pick up some points.”

Asked if he would ever return to the Chilli Boys’ camp if he’d be asked to come back in the future, the coach said: “Look, I think it would very wise from my point of view to go with the flow.

“So, if they call, I’ll go.”

Meanwhile, former coach Lehlohonolo Seema was spotted putting the Chippa squad through its paces on Thursday.

The club has yet to make an announcement on who will replace Heric.

HeraldLIVE