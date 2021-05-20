Ronaldo completes the set, Buffon matches Maldini trophy haul

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon have won many trophies in their careers and after helping Juventus beat Atalanta to win the Coppa Italia they achieved further milestones.

Ronaldo has enjoyed regular success since leaving Portugal as a teenager for Manchester United, winning all three major domestic trophies in England before joining Real Madrid.

The forward helped the Spanish side win La Liga and Copa del Rey titles, and after two Serie A crowns with Juve the Italian Cup was the only major club trophy in those three countries missing from his cabinet.

In probably his last match for Juventus having announced he will leave the club at the end of the season, goalkeeper Buffon was not overworked in the win over Atalanta and was given the honour of lifting the trophy.

The 43-year-old has now won 25 trophies for Juventus and Parma, matching AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini's record for the most Italian club titles.

When winning his first Coppa Italia with Parma in 1999, Buffon played alongside Enrico Chiesa, whose son Federico scored the winner against Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said his goal is to continue managing the club that he loves after steering his side to the Coppa Italia title, the Italian's first trophy since taking charge last summer.

Pirlo's first season as Juve coach has not gone to plan as the reigning champions failed to mount a Serie A title defence, and go into Sunday's final round of matches needing other results to go their way to finish in the top four.

The season will not finish trophyless, however, after goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa helped Juve beat Atalanta 2-1 in the Mapei Stadium to take home a 14th Coppa Italia crown, easing the pressure on Pirlo.

"These victories do not cancel the ups and downs during the season, but in this first season as a manager I have learned a lot," Pirlo told Rai Sport.

"We had the desire to win and take home this trophy despite not having a positive season.

"The club will decide if I stay but I would like to continue because I love to coach and I love this club that has given me so much satisfaction. My goal is to continue."

Atalanta, looking to win their first Italian Cup since 1963, were much the better team in the opening period, but they fell away in the second half to prolong their Coppa Italia drought.

"There is difficulty in winning trophies if you are not a big side," coach Gian Piero Gasperini said. "We are very happy to have reached the final and be able to play this type of game.

"When we talk about victories we only speak of the Scudetto and the Italian Cup being the prerogative of very few clubs. We will certainly leave tonight's match with our heads held high."

- Reuters