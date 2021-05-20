Liverpool must maintain focus to seal top-four finish: Phillips

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips said the 3-0 win at Burnley is a massive result for their top-four hopes but the pressure is still on going into the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Goals from Phillips, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured a fourth straight win for Liverpool and moved them to fourth on 66 points, ahead of fifth-placed Leicester on goal difference.

Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday knowing a win will probably secure Champions League football next season. Chelsea, a point ahead in third, are at Aston Villa while Leicester host Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's massive," Phillips, who scored his first Liverpool goal and helped them keep a clean sheet by clearing a Ben Mee header off the line, told Sky Sports. "Most importantly, (we're) up into fourth – that was our goal coming here today.

"All the rest of it are just added bonuses. At this point in the season, with what we're trying to achieve, it doesn't matter how we win games; as long as we get the three points, that's all that matters.

"The pressure is on, there's no room for inconsistency or being lax with our performances."

Phillips said knowing Liverpool have their destiny in their own hands makes little difference going into the final day.

"Not much, because all we can do is concentrate on our games and make sure we win. We know that if we win the next game, as long as Leicester don't go on to score a load of goals in theirs, our job has been done," he said.

"But you never go into a game thinking, 'If we draw we're alright.' You go into every game wanting to win."

Manager Jurgen Klopp said the win was like a semi-final.

"It was a semi-final. We had to win the semi-final and we did. Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance," said Klopp.

Burnley were on top in the early stages but Liverpool's back-up central defensive pairing of Phillips and Rhys Williams held firm.

"You can't give any chance away against Burnley because of the way they play. They wanted to go for our centre-halves but our boys did outstandingly well," said Klopp.

"We knew before the game it would be incredibly tough - they had about 3,500 people not on our side. Atmosphere in football is massive," he said.

"I thought the boys dealt really well with that. They didn't get distracted - they tried to use it because noise is nice. We played a lot of good football stuff."

"We have to make sure we recover quickly. We have a thin squad in some positions. We have to wrap them in cotton wool. I can't wait for the 10,000 fans at Anfield. Nothing is decided - Palace are strong."

