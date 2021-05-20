Golden Arrows beat TS Galaxy to end four-game winless run in Durban

Lamontville Golden Arrows’ chances of securing a top-three finish in the 2019-20 DStv Premiership were significantly boosted by a resounding 3-0 victory against TS Galaxy in Clermont, Durban, on Wednesday.

Goals from Michael Gumede in the seventh minute, Pule Mmodi in the 32nd and Ntsako Makhubela in the 61st rounded off a polished display from the high-flying Durban team.

Mandla Ncikazi’s Arrows have enjoyed their best PSL season — their previous two best finishes were fifth — and such a promising campaign seems to deserve at least a top-four place.

Their chances of a place in the top three or four had slipped in recent matches — coming into the game they had won once in eight games, and lost their last two. Their return to form on Wednesday lifted Arrows back into the top three with two games left to play for the KZN side.