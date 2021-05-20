Fired Heric’s heartfelt message to Chippa tech team

Stay strong, Serbian tells coaching staff after being sent packing with just two games to go

PREMIUM

Minutes after being fired from Chippa United, coach Vladislav Heric sent a heartfelt text message to the technical team of the Gqeberha-based DStv Premiership side.



“Afternoon everyone, I have been informed that I’m not head coach of the club any more. And [I] would like to use this opportunity to thank everybody for [your] support and effort during my coaching time...

