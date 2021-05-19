Solskjaer says Man Utd must cut out the fluff after Fulham draw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the team's eagerness to entertain fans had cost them in Tuesday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham and the result is a wake-up call ahead of the Europa League final against Villarreal.

United went ahead at Old Trafford through Edinson Cavani in front of 10,000 home fans, who returned for the first time in 14 months as the British government eased Covid-19 lockdown rules.

However, Joe Bryan's late equaliser spoiled the party and Solskjaer said United had made it difficult for themselves.

"We need to play better against Villarreal than what we have the last three games," Solskjaer told reporters.

"It might be a wake-up call because we tried to do the fancy stuff, the flicks, extraordinary things, the things that pleased the fans. That's not what we're about."

Solskjaer pointed to the performance of Cavani, who this month signed a one-year contract extension, as an example of how his players can keep things simple.

"Back tackles, runs, scores - there's no fluff," Solskjaer said. "We can't have fluff in a game of football."

While Solskjaer was happy to see fans back in the stadium he conceded his players may have been trying to put on a show.

"The buzz, the energy, the atmosphere was magic, really," he added. "It was fantastic to have the fans back.

"Maybe that was part of the reason we played the way we did because we played too much to entertain at times. Too many difficult choices instead of a simple one."

United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who captained the side in the absence of injured centre back Harry Maguire, was delighted with the fans' return.

"It was really good," the Portuguese playmaker told the BBC. "We know how important fans are to football so it was really nice to have them back. We didn't give them what we wanted with the victory."

United's Paul Pogba and Amad Diallo applauded fans after the match while holding a Palestinian flag, in an apparent show of support for the Palestinian people amid the most serious hostilities in years between Israel and Hamas Islamists who rule Gaza.

The result left United second on 71 points from 37 games while Fulham stayed 18th on 28 as they managed only their second draw alongside seven defeats in the last nine league games.

United visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final league match of the season on Sunday while Fulham are at home to Newcastle United.

- Reuters