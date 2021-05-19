Guardiola seeks Man City improvement for Champions League final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team will have to improve heading into this month's Champions League final against Chelsea after they were beaten 3-2 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday.

Brighton scored three times in the second half to fight back from two goals down and beat City after the Premier League champions had Joao Cancelo sent off early on.

City will lift the league trophy following Sunday's match with Everton before taking on Chelsea - who have already beaten them in the league and the FA Cup semi-finals - in the title clash of Europe's elite club competition on May 29.

"Eleven against 11 against Brighton is tough, 11 against 10 is difficult so we have to improve for the final," Guardiola told reporters.

"Unfortunately after 2-0, we conceded a goal so quick and after they push a lot, we were more tired and couldn't keep the ball as much as possible, we could not do it and unfortunately we lost the game.

"On Sunday, with our people, we're going to lift the Premier League trophy. And after we're going to go for the final of the Champions League. I'm concerned because this is the final of the Champions League, because the opponent is so tough."

Guardiola said midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had suffered a muscle injury against Brighton & Hove Albion, a potential worry for the Spaniard.

"He was a little bit injured, yeah. It was a kick, he started the second half and he had niggles in the muscle because he could not run properly, and that's why there was a substitution," Guardiola told BT Sport as the Brighton fans celebrated.

Just under 8,000 fans were allowed into the ground to see the Seagulls take one of their biggest Premier League scalps, and they stayed on long after the final whistle to herald their heroes.

City take on Everton at home on Sunday where they will celebrate winning the Premier League title, while Brighton travel to Arsenal.

