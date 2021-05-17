White-knuckle time for Chippa

Fight to stay in elite league continues as Chilli Boys prepare to meet Bloem Celtic in Mdantsane

PREMIUM

Chippa United’s seemingly unending fight to save their DStv Premiership status enters yet another chapter when they play Bloemfontein Celtic at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Tuesday (5pm).



Chippa only have three matches remaining and if they want a happy ending the Gqeberha side will need no fewer than the three full points on offer against Siwelele...

