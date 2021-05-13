Broos says he told Safa he will not take charge of SA U23s in Tokyo

Hugo Broos has said he was asked by the SA Football Association (Safa) if he might take charge of the South African Under-23 team participating at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July and August‚ but made it clear he would not.

David Notoane’s Olympic team is now effectively an Under-24 side, given the allowances in the rules of the men’s tournament at the Tokyo Games due to their postponement by a year. Three overage players are also permitted per squad.

New Bafana Bafana coach Broos said he told Safa that out of respect for Notoane‚ who qualified the team to the Olympics as third-placed finishers at the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations‚ he would not take charge of the team in Tokyo.