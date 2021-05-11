Chippa want full house of four wins

Chippa United are left with only four matches in their pursuit to save their status in the DStv Premiership this season.



As they continue to scrap for points, the Chilli Boys will be hoping to grab a win against struggling Black Leopards in their basement battle fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (3pm)...

