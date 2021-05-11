Chippa need to get over defeat, work to save club's status — Konqobe
Chippa United’s Ayabulela Konqobe says there is no time for players to sulk at this crucial time with the club’s DStv Premiership status on the line.
The Eastern Cape side’s dream of Nedbank Cup glory was shattered on Saturday when the team slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of TTM in the final played at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein...
