Chippa United miss out on cup glory

By Herald Reporter - 08 May 2021
Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo of Tshakhuma FC celebrates scoring with his teammates during the Nedbank Cup final against Chippa United at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on May 8, 2021
There was heartbreak for Chippa United when they were beaten 1-0 by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup final at the Fre state Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's right footed shot from outside the box in the 26th minute found the top right corner of the goal after an assist from Celimpilo Ngema. 

His goal proved the difference between the sides although Chippa did have their chances in the second half.

