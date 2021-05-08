Chippa United miss out on cup glory

There was heartbreak for Chippa United when they were beaten 1-0 by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup final at the Fre state Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's right footed shot from outside the box in the 26th minute found the top right corner of the goal after an assist from Celimpilo Ngema.

His goal proved the difference between the sides although Chippa did have their chances in the second half.

