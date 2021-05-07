This is our time, Chippa skipper says ahead of historic Cup final
Team eager to take on TTM and make Eastern Cape fans proud, Nsabiyumva avows
“This time is our time,” Chippa United skipper Frederic Nsabiyumva said ahead of the Chilli Boys’ Nedbank Cup final fixture against TTM on Saturday at the Bloemfontein Stadium (6pm).
Chippa will be gunning for their first-ever cup competition trophy in the PSL...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.