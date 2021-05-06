Veteran Chippa striker devastated to miss Nedbank Cup final

Andile Mbenyane still out of action thanks to hamstring injury

Chippa United's longest-serving player, Andile Mbenyane, has opened up about his bitter disappointment at missing the Nedbank Cup final against TTM at Bloemfontein Stadium on Saturday (6pm).



The 33-year-old forward sustained a hamstring injury eight weeks ago during their goalless league draw against Cape Town City and has been out of action since. ..

