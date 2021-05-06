New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been given some breathing space to put together his first squad‚ after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) postponed the kickoff of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying group stage matches from early June to September.

Belgian Broos‚ announced as Bafana’s new coach by the SA Football Association (Safa) on Wednesday‚ was going to have to undergo a crash course on local soccer and the players he has available in a month ahead of his first match.

And that game was a crucial one — Bafana’s opening 2022 Fifa World Cup Group G qualifier against Zimbabwe in Harare on the weekend of June 5 to 6.

But Caf said in a press release that the start of Africa’s group stage Qatar 2022 qualifiers have been postponed to September.

This gives Broos a full five months to acquaint himself with SA football‚ including the first few weeks of the 2021-22 DStv Premiership season‚ which will kick off in August — and perhaps Safa will be able to arrange a friendly match in the newly allocated time‚ too.