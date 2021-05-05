Motsepe was joined by his wife and co-founder of the Motsepe Foundation Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe at the announcement in Abidjan‚ Ivory Coast.

“The Motsepe Foundation is passionate and committed to academic excellence and football excellence‚ and has been sponsoring schools football in South Africa for many years. We are now extending this commitment and passion to the rest of the African continent‚” said Moloi-Motsepe.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino‚ who also attended the event‚ concurred that school sport is key for unearthing talent and promoting important values of life.

“Schools are an extremely important social vehicle for the promotion of key life values. Football values‚ which include respect‚ discipline‚ teamwork and fair play‚ are perfect complements for the education of future generations‚ and FIFA is delighted to be part of this important initiative‚ together with CAF‚ for the benefit of youths in Africa.

“Thanks to the generous donation of the Motsepe Foundation‚ joy and hope will be given to millions of children across the continent for years to come‚” said Infantino.

Boys and girls aged between 12 and 14 will play in the Fifa-Caf Pan-African School Football Championship‚ which will have three stages.

It will start at national level through national football associations and then move to the six Zonal level tournaments, which provide the qualification path to the Fifa-Caf Pan-African School Football Championship Finals.

The winning schools will use the prize money to purchase and provide football development and education infrastructure‚ facilities and equipment, among others.