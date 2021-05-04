Drained Siviwe Mpengesi chasing Nedbank Cup success

Chippa boss seeks to put Eymael saga behind him and focus on club’s future with Heric

PREMIUM

The controversial saga around the appointment of Luc Eymael was a draining experience for Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi, who said he was looking forward to restoring the club’s image with Vladislav Heric in charge.



Mpengesi has once again promised Heric a prolonged stay at the club if he wins the Nedbank Cup and also saves his team from the DStv Premiership relegation battle this season...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.