Drained Siviwe Mpengesi chasing Nedbank Cup success
Chippa boss seeks to put Eymael saga behind him and focus on club’s future with Heric
The controversial saga around the appointment of Luc Eymael was a draining experience for Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi, who said he was looking forward to restoring the club’s image with Vladislav Heric in charge.
Mpengesi has once again promised Heric a prolonged stay at the club if he wins the Nedbank Cup and also saves his team from the DStv Premiership relegation battle this season...
