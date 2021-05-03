West Ham unlikely to buy Chelsea's Abraham, says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes said the Premier League club do not have the budget to buy Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham at the reported price tag of 40 million pounds ($55 million).

Abraham is Chelsea's top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions but has found himself marginalised at the London club since the arrival of German manager Thomas Tuchel in January.

British media have reported England international Abraham, whose Chelsea contract is due to end in June 2023, as West Ham's transfer target this summer.

"If that's the figure and that's what's being said, we are ruled out," Moyes said.

"We don't have that money, we don't have that to buy a striker at that price. It would rule us out completely.

"I don't think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I'd be surprised if we were."

