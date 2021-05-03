Chippa’s Mobbie has high hopes for Nedbank Cup final

Chippa United right-back Nyiko Mobbie is looking forward to lifting the Nedbank Cup trophy for the second time in his professional career at the weekend.



The Gqeberha side qualified for their first Nedbank Cup final after beating Pretoria Callies 1-0 in the semifinal and will now face TTM in the final at the Bloemfontein Stadium on Saturday (6pm)...

