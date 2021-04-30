Troubled side still at risk of relegation despite Chiefs win

Every game like a cup final for Chippa, says Heric

PREMIUM

Chippa United will treat every game in their remaining DStv Premiership fixtures as a cup final, says head coach Vladislav Heric.



As their fight for survival continues, the Gqeberha side now face Stellenbosch at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday (3pm), in hopes of claiming their second consecutive win in the league...

