Bienvenu Eva Nga’s late stunner brings hope to beleaguered team
Win against Chiefs could be just what Chippa needed
A win against mighty Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs could just be the kick Chippa United needed to change their ways in the DStv Premiership this season.
Striker Bienvenu Eva Nga’s goal in the 84th minute saw the Chilli Boys finally break their 11-match winless run in the league when they scored 1-0 against Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday...
