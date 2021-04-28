Safa scrambling for Bafana coach after putting eggs in Queiroz basket?

The SA Football Association (Safa) has apparently been caught out having put its eggs in the basket of securing Carlos Queiroz as its next Bafana Bafana head coach‚ and the Portuguese declining has left the association scrambling for a suitable next option.

Queiroz is believed to have been the top option on a shortlist of five candidates presented by Safa's technical committee to a meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) on Saturday.

Safa had stated on its official Twitter page that it would make the announcement on Saturday. However, late on Friday night, Safa put out a statement that the announcement had been delayed due to international “Covid-19 travel issues” for the preferred candidate.

TimesLIVE is reliably informed that four of the five names on the shortlist were Queiroz‚ Pitso Mosimane‚ Gavin Hunt and Benni McCarthy. The fifth name was either Herve Renard or Hugo Broos.