Kaizer Chiefs brought down to earth by Chippa‚ and themselves‚ at FNB

Kaizer Chiefs have been as reliable as Donald Trump’s hair in a strong breeze in 2020-21‚ and on Wednesday followed a stirring win at the weekend against Mamelodi Sundowns with a limp 1-0 defeat at home to second-last Chippa United.

After ending Sundowns’ 22-match unbeaten run‚ Chiefs took it upon themselves to end Chippa’s 11 games without a win at FNB Stadium‚ substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga profiting from an Erick Mathoho defensive howler to score the 84th-minute winner.

Chippa appointed Serbian-origin long-time South African resident Vladislav Heric officially as their “technical adviser” this month. But he’s been on the bench for two matches — on Wednesday and at the club’s 0-0 home draw against Golden Arrows on Saturday — and on the team sheet he’s listed as the “head coach”.

So the coaching situation at the PSL’s most notorious club for doubt over that position remains muddy.