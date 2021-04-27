Away game against Chiefs crucial in Chilli Boys’ fight for survival

Chippa United in desperate scramble for points

PREMIUM

Desperate Chippa United will now face Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in their battle for survival in the DStv Premiership at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday (3pm).



Chiefs will go into the match in high spirits after beating log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 on Sunday, while Chippa played to a 1-1 draw against Black Leopards...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.