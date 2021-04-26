Soccer

Fans tell Safa to 'leave the drama' and announce new Bafana Bafana coach

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 26 April 2021
New Bafana Bafana head coach will be announced next week.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Soccer fans were up in arms after the SA Football Association (Safa) postponed the announcement of its new Bafana Bafana head coach.

At the weekend, Safa said the postponement was due to international “Covid-19 travel issues”.

“We will reschedule the announcement to next week and further updates will be provided on this page. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” said Safa.

The Bafana coach replacement comes after Molefi Ntseki was axed after he failed to take the national team to the 2022 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy and former Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler expressed interest in coaching the team.

Last week, TimesLIVE, quoting sources, reported that Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, Frenchman Herve Renard and Belgian Hugo Broos were the names left on the Safa technical committee’s shortlist.

On social media, many fans, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, urged the national team to make an announcement soon because the first qualifier match is in June.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

