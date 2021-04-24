Carlos Queiroz appears to be the man the SA Football Association (Safa) have resolved to appoint as the next Bafana Bafana coach‚ after Saturday’s technical committee report-back to the national executive committee (NEC) at Safa House.

Safa communications head Dominic Chimhavi confirmed the technical committee formalised its shortlist of five candidates to the NEC on Saturday. He said Safa have arrived at their preferred candidate‚ but there are a few formalities to be concluded to seal a deal.

Chimhavi said Saturday’s meeting formalised the ranking of the candidates.

“The recommendations of the technical committee were forwarded to the president [Danny Jordaan] and the administration last week‚” Chimhavi said.

“So now it was just a question of formalising it. These five names were sent to the president‚ CEO [Tebogo Motlanthe] and NEC last week. And among the five it was just to say who is number one‚ number two‚ who should we speak to.