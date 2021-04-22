Pirates held by Setif at Orlando, but edge closer to Confed quarters

Orlando Pirates seemed wary of taking the more adventurous approach needed to earn three points against ES Setif at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, settling for a 0-0 CAF Confederation Cup Group A draw.

The result may have left group leaders Bucs (nine points) needing a draw in their tricky last match against Enyimba in Nigeria next Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals.

If Enyimba (six points) win or draw against Al Ahli Benghazi (four) in Libya on Thursday, Pirates will be through before their final game. If Ahli win, then Bucs will need a draw or win in Nigeria. Pirates beat Enyimba 2-1 at Orlando in their second Group A game.

Setif, on five points, seem out of contention for the quarterfinals ahead of their final match at home to Ahli. They showed their disgruntlement with a handbags scuffle with Pirates’ players entering the tunnel at the end of the draw.

Significantly, if Bucs qualify that will make history with three SA teams in continental quarterfinals for the first time, as Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have reached that stage in the CAF Champions League.