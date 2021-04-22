Itumeleng Khune catches heat after Amakhosi's defeat by Cape Town City - 'this club is finished'

Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans have singled out goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after the team suffered another defeat, against Cape Town City at FNB stadium on Wednesday night.

City's Tashreeq Morris and Amethyst Bradley Ralani scored 22 and 52 minutes into the match, putting Amakhosi under pressure to score two goals to at least draw.

The pressure came from on and off the field as fans lashed out at the team on social media.