Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter was satisfied with a point from a DStv Premiership match away against Bloemfontein Celtic‚ saying of his Phunya Sele Sele coaching counterpart: “I respect John Maduka for the type of football they are playing.”

On the surface‚ it would appear yet another draw for once high-riding Swallows from Tuesday’s 1-1 stalemate at Dr Molemela Stadium should come as a disappointment to the Birds.

However‚ for a promoted team‚ fifth place with just one defeat past the two-thirds stage remains a remarkable performance on a return to top-flight football.

The Birds could not add a second victory to their 2-1 win against Black Leopards on April 11 that ended a run of nine matches without a win (eight of which were draws). In isolation‚ the result away against Maduka’s well-drilled Free State side was encouraging to Truter‚ who admitted Swallows rode their luck to some extent as 11th-placed Celtic applied pressure in the second half.

“We always knew this is what Celtic are capable of. But we managed to go toe-to-toe with them in the first half‚” the Swallows coach said.

“I think it was a good game. We had chances‚ they had chances. But it was nice and controlled.