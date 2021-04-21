Heric prepares for Herculean effort to save Chippa

PREMIUM

Newly appointed Chippa United technical adviser Vladislav Heric has put everything aside to help save the embattled DStv Premiership side from relegation.



Club chair Siviwe Mpengesi roped in the 54-year-old Serbian coach on Wednesday in a desperate attempt to save his sinking ship from dropping out of the elite ranks...

