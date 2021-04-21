Chelsea and Man City withdrawal reports as Super League goes to court

The Super League argues it would increase revenues to the top clubs and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

However, the sport’s governing bodies, other teams and fan organisations say it will increase the power and wealth of the elite clubs and the closed structure of the league goes against European football's long-standing model.

Unlike Europe’s current elite Champions League competition, where teams have to qualify through their domestic league, the founding Super League teams would guarantee themselves a place in the new competition every year.

England's 'big six' -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal -- came under fire from their domestic rivals for their involvement, with Everton accusing them of preposterous arrogance.

The English Premier League said it "unanimously and vigorously" rejected the plans.

After a meeting with the 14 clubs not involved, it said it was considering "all actions available" to stop the new competition.

'HUGE MISTAKE'

The German Football Association (DFB) went even further, demanding the suspension of the 12 founding clubs until they reconsider.

"The clubs and their youth teams should be banned from all competitions until they think of their many supporters who have made them into top clubs in the world in the first place, and not only of their purses," DFB President Fritz Keller said on the official DFB Twitter account.

As well as the 'Big Six' from England and Real, Italian clubs Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan signed up along with Spain's Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

UEFA chief Ceferin accused the breakaway dozen of contempt for smaller clubs, but the Slovenian insisted there was still time for reconciliation.