Kaizer Chiefs’ combination play and ability to keep the ball on the ground in build-ups has improved markedly in recent games‚ centreback Daniel Cardoso has noted.

The defender said he hopes that can translate into a rare win for Chiefs in the DStv Premiership‚ where the ninth-placed team will be looking for a league double over Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening (kickoff 6pm).

Chiefs beat Jan Olde Riekerink’s City – currently in seventh place – 2-1 in the first round at Cape Town Stadium in January.

On the back of their heroics in the Caf Champions League‚ where Amakhosi have reached a first-ever quarterfinal‚ Gavin Hunt’s team continue to be frustrated in the league. They conceded a late equaliser against Baroka FC on Thursday that saw Chiefs notch their sixth draw in their last nine league matches‚ where they have won just once and lost twice‚ as Premiership points remain elusive for the battling Soweto giants.