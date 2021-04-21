Desperate Chippa employ Vladislav Heric as technical adviser

Chippa United confirmed the appointment of experienced coach Vladislav Heric as the team's technical adviser on Wednesday.



Club chair Siviwe Mpengesi has roped in the 54-year-old Serbian coach in a desperate attempt to save his sinking ship from relegation this season. ..

