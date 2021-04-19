Soccer

Chilli Boys boss promises cup incentives

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 19 April 2021

There will be incentives for players if they go all the way and win the Nedbank Cup, according to Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi.

The final against TTM will take place at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on May 8 (6pm)...

