Chilli Boys boss promises cup incentives
There will be incentives for players if they go all the way and win the Nedbank Cup, according to Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi.
The final against TTM will take place at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on May 8 (6pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.