Mamelodi Sundowns will not rest players for their Nedbank Cup‚ semifinal clash against unpredictable Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Loftus on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians will be playing in their fourth match in ten days in all competitions when they line up against TTM but coach Manqoba Mngqithi indicated that they will not tinker too much with the team that demolished Orlando Pirates 4-1 on Thursday.

“I do not think we will rest any players for the next coming matches‚” he said.

“The reason we played the team that we played against CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the Champions League last week is that because at the back of our minds we were already looking at the three to four matches against Chippa United‚ Pirates‚ potentially TTM and Maritzburg United.

“There is also a match against AmaZulu on Wednesday‚ so we took a risk of not playing most of our players in that game against CR Belouizdad because we thought we could still get something of that match without most of the players.

“We believe that the group that we have‚ it is very important to really give their best shot in the next five matches because the next five matches are critical and maybe they can decide our season.”