Chippa United edge past plucky Callies into first-ever cup final

Chippa United are into their first ever cup final, riding their luck and taking a rare chance to edge Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against plucky Pretoria Callies at Lucas Moripe Stadium 1-0.

Siyabulela Gwambi, a long-time youth and reserve coach at Chippa, was taking charge of just his second top-flight match since yet another firing of Dan Malesela.

Defender Sandile Mthethwa’s 63rd-minute strike saw the 31-year-old caretaker-coach book himself and his relegation-battling Premiership team a place in the final, edging past Joel Masutha’s brave and determined GladAfrica Championship Callies in much-uncomfortable fashion.