Yellow Nation to technical staff: Mngqithi praises everyone making Sundowns unstoppable

“We are working very well and everybody is working hard. The medical department is bringing players back and we don’t have too many players out injured at this stage.

“The coaching staff are making sure that the team are focused on their performance on the field and the support from the Yellow Nation [Sundowns’ supporters] is appreciated because they are forever behind us even though they are not able to come to the stadium and watch the team.”

Mngqithi added that all departments at Chloorkop are working in tandem with the one goal of achieving set results and they have no excuse to fail because they have the resources.

“I think everything is coming together and we must also thank our president [Patrice Motsepe] for affording us the opportunity and supporting us with the resources that we have. Not many teams can have substitutes like Hlompho Kekana and Lesedi Kapinga coming from the bench.

“There is proper teamwork‚ all the departments are working together and we are making sure that everything works. Coaches that I work with and the analysts are giving their best and I even made mention of the goalkeeper-coaches.

“Our goalkeepers have really done us very well and at times we don’t give credit to these people. It is important to acknowledge everyone from the team because everybody is pulling in the same direction.”

Mngqithi said Downs game panned out the way they anticipated against Pirates.

“We know that if we can press them form the top and put certain pressing traps on individual players we will benefit‚” he said.